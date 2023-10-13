India Opposition Calls on Meta and Google CEOs to Maintain Neutrality in Social Media

The opposition bloc in India has written letters to the CEOs of Meta (formerly Facebook) and Google, expressing concerns about their alleged involvement in promoting “communal hatred” on their social media platforms in the country. The letters, prompted an article in The Washington Post, raise concerns about perceived bias in favor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube. The opposition parties, represented the India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), emphasize their representation in 11 states and nearly half of all Indian voters.

The Washington Post article highlights the role of WhatsApp and Facebook in fueling communal hatred on behalf of the ruling BJP, with divisive propaganda being spread through WhatsApp groups BJP members and supporters. Another article highlighted the bias of Facebook India executives toward the ruling government. The INDIA bloc argues that these investigations make it evident that Meta is contributing to social disharmony and inciting communal hatred in India.

The opposition parties strongly demand that Meta and Google maintain neutrality in their operations in India. They consider any partisanship these foreign companies towards one political group as interference in India’s democracy. The opposition parties vow not to take it lightly, especially with the upcoming national elections in 2024. They earnestly appeal for Meta and Google to ensure that their operations in India remain neutral and do not contribute to social unrest or distort India’s democratic principles.

Additionally, in their letter to Sundar Pichai of Google, they refer to an expose The Washington Post titled “He live-streamed his attacks on Indian Muslims. YouTube gave him an award,” which points out YouTube’s role in promoting communal hatred and dividing Indian society. The opposition parties argue that Alphabet, specifically YouTube, are also contributing to social disharmony and inciting communal hatred in India, with alleged algorithmic bias in suppressing content from opposition leaders while favoring content from the ruling party.

