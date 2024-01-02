Opposition Parties Demand Action Over Sexual Assault at IIT-BHU Campus

Opposition parties have intensified their criticism of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh following the alleged involvement of ruling party workers in a sexual assault case at the Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) campus in Varanasi. The Uttar Pradesh police recently arrested three individuals who are accused of disrobing a woman, taking explicit photos, and making a video. The Congress party has announced that it will stage a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency office in Varanasi to demand an apology and justice for the victim.

Ajay Rai, the Congress president in Uttar Pradesh, claimed that the arrested individuals have ties to the ruling party and accused BJP workers of criminal conduct. He alleged that the BJP had sent these individuals to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election to protect them from arrest. The opposition leader also highlighted the involvement of other BJP leaders in photos on social media with the accused, raising questions about the party’s commitment to combating crimes against women.

Echoing these sentiments, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP for its alleged support of criminals in the state. He referred to a prominent extrajudicial killing incident in 2020 and questioned why the BJP-backed criminals always seem to escape punishment. With the presence of rapist leaders within the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav called on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take decisive action and dismantle the accused individuals’ homes, drawing attention to the government’s demolition campaign against protesters and alleged criminals.

The sexual assault incident at IIT-BHU campus triggered widespread outrage, leading to student protests demanding stricter security measures and restrictions on outsiders entering the campus. The victim stated in her complaint that she was forcibly undressed and assaulted three men who threatened her life if she resisted or sought help.

The opposition’s demand for justice and accountability in this case reflects the larger issue of crimes against women and the role of political parties in addressing them. The pressure on the BJP government is mounting, and the response of the authorities will determine the level of trust and confidence the public has in their ability to protect citizens from such atrocities.