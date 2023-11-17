Snap Inc. Partners with Oppo to Enhance User Experience on ColorOS 14

Snap Inc. has joined forces with Oppo to introduce exciting new features in the upcoming ColorOS 14 update, enhancing the user experience on Oppo devices. These features include a convenient lock screen shortcut for Snapchat and the integration of a Snap Map widget within the Oppo Shelf Card.

Snapchat Icon as Lock Screen Shortcut

With the new ColorOS update, Oppo users will now have the option to set the Snapchat icon as a lock screen shortcut. Positioned conveniently at the bottom left of the display, this dedicated lock screen shortcut allows users to access the Snapchat app effortlessly. The feature is particularly useful for those who enjoy quickly capturing and sharing moments with friends using the Snapchat camera.

Snap Map Widget on Oppo Shelf Card

The ColorOS update also introduces a Snap Map widget within the Oppo Shelf Card. This integration brings added versatility to the platform allowing users to pin a friend’s location and get an overview of their recent Snaps and activities. Accessible with a simple swipe-down gesture from any location within the operating system, this integration showcases Snapchat as one of the pioneering third-party apps directly incorporated into the Shelf Card.

This collaboration between Oppo and Snapchat signifies a commitment to enhancing smartphone operating systems and creating user-friendly experiences. Haizhou Zhu, ColorOS Senior Product Manager at Oppo, expressed excitement about exploring new possibilities through this partnership. By integrating smart, human-centric features, Oppo aims to provide a smoother and more immersive operating system, enabling users to fully enjoy the customized Snapchat experience and other beloved features on their Oppo devices.

Juan David Borrero, Director of OEM Partnerships at Snap Inc., highlighted the user-centric approach and how these new features are specially tailored for Indian users who love expressing themselves visually through the camera. This collaboration promises to elevate the everyday smartphone experience for Oppo users, empowering them to connect and share with friends and family in exciting ways.

