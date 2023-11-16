Snap Inc. and Oppo Collaborate to Enhance User Experience with New Features

Snap Inc. has partnered with Oppo to introduce exciting new features in the upcoming ColorOS 14 update, enhancing the user experience on Oppo devices. These additions aim to provide users with easy access to Snapchat directly from the lock screen and integrate a Snap Map widget into Oppo’s custom user interface.

The first feature introduces a dedicated lock screen shortcut for Snapchat, allowing users to access the app effortlessly. The Snapchat icon will be positioned conveniently at the bottom left of the lock screen, enabling quick access to the Snapchat camera. This feature is especially useful for individuals who enjoy capturing and sharing moments with their friends in a swift and hassle-free manner.

The second feature integrates a Snap Map widget into Oppo’s Shelf Card. Users can now pin their friends’ locations and get a quick overview of their recent Snaps and activities right from the Shelf Card. With a simple swipe-down gesture from any location on the operating system, users can access this feature. This integration makes Snapchat one of the first third-party apps to be directly incorporated into the Shelf Card, adding versatility to the platform.

“Our partnership with Snapchat signifies our commitment to enhancing smartphone operating systems,” stated Haizhou Zhu, the ColorOS Senior Product Manager at Oppo. “By integrating smart, user-centric features in collaboration with our partners, we are providing a smoother and more immersive operating system. Users can enjoy a customized Snapchat experience along with other beloved features on their Oppo devices.”

Juan David Borrero, the Director of OEM Partnerships at Snap Inc., expressed excitement about the collaboration, saying, “These new features are tailored for our Indian users who love expressing themselves visually with their friends and family through the camera. We are eager to see how these additions will elevate their everyday smartphone experience!”

FAQ:

Q: Which devices will receive the ColorOS 14 update with these new features?

A: Oppo devices will receive the ColorOS 14 update, starting today.

Q: Can I set the Snapchat icon as a shortcut on my lock screen?

A: Yes, the ColorOS 14 update allows users to set the Snapchat icon as a lock screen shortcut for easy access.

Q: How can I access the Snap Map widget on Oppo devices?

A: Users can access the Snap Map widget swiping down from any location within the operating system, thanks to Oppo’s integration of the widget into the Shelf Card.