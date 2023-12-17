Beware of Crypto Investment Scams: How to Protect Yourself

Cryptocurrency investment scams are on the rise, with unsuspecting Canadians falling victim to deceptive schemes. It is important to be cautious and suspicious when receiving unsolicited communication that asks for money.

The scams typically involve enticing advertisements that lure victims into downloading a trading platform and transferring their cryptocurrency. However, in most cases, victims find themselves unable to withdraw their funds. It is believed that many of these trading platforms are fraudulent or controlled fraudsters.

These crypto investment scams have taken various forms, including:

1. Romance Scam Variation: Victims are approached on dating or social media websites. What starts as a romance scam quickly transforms into an “investment opportunity” once the scammer has gained the victim’s trust.

2. Social Media Impersonation: Scammers compromise the social media accounts of the victim’s friends, leading the victim to believe they are communicating with a trusted person. This makes it easier for scammers to convince victims to take advantage of the supposed “investment opportunity.”

3. Direct Phone Call: Suspects call victims directly, persuading them to invest in cryptocurrency. In some cases, the suspect asks for remote access to the victim’s computer, showing them a fraudulent crypto-investing website to gain their trust. Victims realize too late that they cannot withdraw their funds.

4. Email Scam: Victims receive emails offering enticing crypto investment opportunities.

5. Social Media Advertisement: Victims come across advertisements on social media, click on them, and provide their contact information. Scammers then contact them telephone and convince them to invest.

To protect yourself from these scams, it is crucial to be aware of warning signs and take necessary precautions:

– Exercise caution when sending cryptocurrency, as transactions are unlikely to be reversed.

– Conduct research to ensure you are using reputable and compliant services for crypto transactions.

– If you receive a suspicious message from a trusted friend, verify their identity through a different means of communication.

– Check if investment companies are registered with your Provincial Securities Agency or the National Registration Search Tool.

– Before investing, thoroughly research the investment opportunity and analyze the feasibility of the project.

– Be wary of individuals met on dating or social media who try to educate and convince you to invest.

– Beware of fraudsters asking you to open and fund new crypto accounts and directing you to their controlled wallets.

Detective Sergeant Robert Labelle, the Nipissing West OPP Area Crime Supervisor, emphasizes the importance of awareness in recognizing frauds and scams. He encourages the public to seek advice from trusted sources before sending money to unknown individuals.

If you suspect someone is posing as a fraudster on the phone, hang up immediately. You can also report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or through their website. Stay vigilant and protect yourself from crypto investment scams.