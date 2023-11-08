The OPP Commits to Enhancing Social Media Account Management

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Central Region X account (formerly Twitter) recently experienced an unexpected incident on its social media platforms, catching the attention of its nearly 60,000 followers. Inadvertently, the account reposted tweets that contained politically biased content, deriving from individuals external to the OPP.

The posted tweets included images and captions, casting negative light on the Liberal Party and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Despite the content’s misalignment with the OPP’s non-partisan position, it was promptly addressed when brought to the organization’s attention, with the reposted tweets swiftly removed.

Bill Dickson, the OPP’s manager of media relations, expressed regret on behalf of the force, emphasizing that the shared posts do not reflect the organization’s official stance and that they were erroneously posted a member who mistakenly believed they were operating their personal account. Acknowledging the importance of remaining impartial and unbiased, the OPP is dedicated to upholding its responsibility.

To prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future, the OPP is taking steps to enhance the management of its social media accounts. Only a limited number of media relations trained officers possess access to posting on OPP platforms, ensuring proper training and expertise in communicating on behalf of the organization.

The OPP remains committed to its non-partisan identity and will continually reinforce the responsibilities associated with managing its social media presence. By learning from this occurrence, the OPP is striving to strengthen its online engagement and maintain its status as a reliable and objective source of information for the public.

FAQ:

Q: What happened with the OPP’s social media account recently?

A: The OPP Central Region X account inadvertently reposted politically biased tweets, which were promptly removed upon discovery.

Q: Does the reposted content reflect the OPP’s official position?

A: No, the shared content does not align with the OPP’s non-partisan stance. The organization remains impartial and takes responsibility for the incident.

Q: What steps are being taken to prevent similar incidents?

A: The OPP is implementing measures to enhance the management of its social media accounts, limiting access to trained media relations officers and reinforcing the responsibilities associated with the role.

Q: What is the OPP’s commitment moving forward?

A: The OPP is dedicated to upholding its non-partisan identity, improving online engagement, and ensuring it remains a reliable and objective source of information for the public.