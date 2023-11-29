New Article: Teenage Girl Rebecca Fudge-Schnarr Missing for Over a Year, Police Seek Information

Rebecca ‘Becky’ Fudge-Schnarr, a young girl from Iroquois Falls, has been missing for over a year, and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reaching out to the public for assistance in finding her. Despite the passage of time, investigators remain committed to discovering the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and ensuring her safety.

At the time of her disappearance, Rebecca, also known as Becky, was just 17 years old. She was last seen on November 24, 2022, on Moffat Road in the Iroquois Falls area, where she resided with her family. The OPP believes that she may have traveled to the Waterloo Region, as indicated information uncovered during their ongoing investigation.

Detective Inspector Tom McVey, leading the case for the OPP, has released a video narrating the details of Rebecca’s disappearance. Although the video has been shared on social media, authorities continue to implore anyone with relevant information to come forward. McVey emphasized that Rebecca had connections in both the Timmins and Kitchener areas, heightening concerns about her well-being.

Rebecca is described as being approximately 5’3″ tall, weighing around 110 pounds, with long blonde hair, brown eyes, and glasses. She was last seen wearing a hooded sweater, a jean jacket, jeans, shin-high grey boots, and carrying a white-floral pattern bag.

If you have any information that could assist in locating Rebecca Fudge-Schnarr, please do not hesitate to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

