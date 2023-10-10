The Pressure to Speak Up: Social Media and the Expectation of Support

Recently, there has been a growing expectation for individuals to speak up and show support on social media during times of social and political turmoil. This pressure to make statements of condemnation or sympathy has expanded beyond those with social or political power and now includes all of us. This expectation, however, brings about its own set of anxieties and challenges.

Social media has become a platform where people feel the need to share their opinions and show solidarity with different causes. We now question whether we have shared the right thing or shared enough. Our social media profiles have become channels for public communication, shaping how the world perceives us. The fear of not being seen as a good person or facing judgment for not speaking out can be overwhelming.

However, it is important to recognize that many people are processing and grieving in private. Violent and distressing content can have a detrimental effect on mental health, and posts condemning others for their silence fail to respect this. It is crucial to understand that not everyone has the emotional capacity or knowledge to know exactly what to say or how to say it.

While social media has been instrumental in raising awareness and shifting understanding on certain issues, such as racism and police brutality, the pressure to say something can sometimes be misguided. The promotion of “Blackout Tuesday” following the murder of George Floyd, for example, highlighted the complexities of showing support on social media. Posting a black square did not inherently make someone a good ally, and the expectation of performative acts can overshadow meaningful action.

The recent conflict between Hamas and Israel has intensified the pressure to speak up on social media. However, it is essential to question why there is the expectation for everyone to demonstrate the exact right support during large-scale human tragedies. Not every individual is equipped to navigate the complexities of these conflicts, and there is no inherent reward or punishment for social media posts.

In a world where there are countless tragic events happening simultaneously, it is vital to approach social media with empathy and understanding. Instead of demanding public displays of support, we should focus on creating spaces for thoughtful dialogue and constructive action. The value of our character should not be defined what we post online, but our genuine efforts to make a difference in the world.

