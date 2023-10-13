The Left’s Difficulty Acknowledging Hamas as a Terrorist Organization

The left across the West has shown reluctance in acknowledging Hamas, the Iran-backed militia in control of Gaza, as a terrorist organization. Even in the aftermath of the recent massacre of Israeli civilians Hamas militants, many self-proclaimed progressives refuse to label the group as terrorists. Instead, they attempt to “contextualize” Hamas’ actions as a response to Israel’s “apartheid” regime and the confinement of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. This perspective, however, fails to acknowledge the complex nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Some leftist politicians, like Ontario New Democratic MPP Sarah Jama, have perpetuated this distorted reality employing the apartheid trope and calling for an end to the “occupation of all Palestinian land.” It was only after public pressure and reproach from party leader Marit Stiles that Ms. Jama finally apologized for her comments. However, the apology was deemed “much too little, much too late” the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center.

Hamas seeks the destruction of Israel and does not support a two-state solution, as it refuses to recognize Israel’s right to exist. Despite having controlled Gaza since 2007, Hamas has prioritized preparing for war and attacking Israel over improving the lives of the Palestinians under its control. The group has spent billions in aid from foreign sources on building its military infrastructure and arsenal, including underground tunnels to protect its fighters and weapons.

While Israel must be accountable for avoiding civilian casualties during its attacks on Hamas outposts and should ease the siege on Gaza, the primary responsibility for putting Palestinian civilians in harm’s way lies with Hamas. Unless Hamas renounces violence and its militants surrender their arms, Israel has no choice but to use force to destroy its military capabilities in order to protect its own security.

Unfortunately, many left-wing politicians and their supporters have prioritized their ideology over the evidence, refusing to acknowledge Hamas as a terrorist organization. This has been evident in the reactions of progressive Democrats in the United States, Labour militants in Britain, and certain politicians in Spain. Such denial is both chilling and concerning, as it undermines the need for accountability and perpetuates a distorted view of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Sources: The Globe and Mail