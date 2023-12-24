Threats Against Colorado Supreme Court Justices Rise Following Trump’s Disqualification

In the aftermath of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the state’s Republican primary ballot, social media platforms have become inundated with violent threats directed towards the justices. The nonprofit research group Advance Democracy reported a significant increase in violent rhetoric, often in direct response to Trump’s posts on his Truth Social platform. These threats include sharing the office addresses, emails, and phone numbers of the justices.

The level of violence expressed in these posts not only sheds light on the current threat landscape but also serves as a forewarning of the dangers to come as this historic ruling inevitably makes its way to the U.S. Supreme Court for review. Disturbingly, some posts advocate for physical harm to the justices, expressing desires to kill, behead, or assault them and their families using various means. This highlights the alarming nature of the threats circulating online.

This surge in threats comes at a time when our nation’s threat level is already high, with concerns over potential attacks inspired recent global events such as the Israel-Hamas war. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have raised warnings about the vulnerability of large public gatherings, particularly those that may be perceived as soft targets.

The Colorado Supreme Court’s decision further exacerbates security concerns. As this ruling challenges Trump’s qualification to be on the ballots in up to 16 other states, law enforcement agencies must now allocate additional resources to protect the court system from potential harm caused a presidential candidate. Collaboration between the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and local law enforcement agencies will be crucial in sharing intelligence gathered from domestic extremist sources and strategizing on the best ways to secure judges, lawyers, plaintiffs, and courthouses.

These threats against the justices, who are simply carrying out their duty to apply the law and the Constitution, do not occur in isolation. They stem from the rhetoric of former President Trump, who creates a vortex of delusion among his followers, convincing them that any ruling against him is an attack on America itself. The perpetuation of these threats is further fueled media outlets that sensationalize and amplify the narrative of violence.

Securing the courts and ensuring the safety of those involved in these election cases will be crucial in safeguarding our justice system and our nation’s commitment to upholding the rule of law. Adequate security measures, along with the prosecution of those who make violent threats, will play a significant role in preserving our future as a country built on the principles of justice and fairness.