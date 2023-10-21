TikTok’s Promotion of Misogyny in the ‘That’s a Body’ Trend

The recent viral trend on TikTok called ‘that’s a body’ has raised concerns about the promotion of misogyny on the popular social media platform. This trend involves users showcasing their bodies and asking viewers to rate them out of 10. While it may seem harmless on the surface, the ‘that’s a body’ trend perpetuates harmful beauty standards and objectifies women.

The trend encourages users, primarily women, to seek validation and affirmation from strangers on the internet based solely on their physical appearance. This can have a detrimental impact on individuals’ self-esteem and body image, as they are constantly comparing themselves to others and seeking external validation.

Furthermore, the ‘that’s a body’ trend promotes a narrow and unrealistic definition of beauty, reinforcing the idea that only certain body types are desirable. This can lead to body shaming and the marginalization of those who do not fit into society’s narrow standards of beauty.

Misogyny, defined as the hatred or contempt for women, is a prevalent issue in our society. The ‘that’s a body’ trend on TikTok contributes to this issue treating women’s bodies as objects to be objectified and rated. It reduces women to their physical appearance, perpetuating harmful stereotypes and reinforcing the notion that women’s worth is determined their attractiveness.

It is important to note that promoting body positivity and self-acceptance can counteract the negative effects of trends like the ‘that’s a body’ trend. Encouraging users to celebrate their bodies in all shapes and sizes, rather than seeking validation from others, can help create a more inclusive and supportive online environment.

Sources:

– The Daily Illini: Opinion | TikTok’s ‘that’s a body’ trend promotes misogyny