The discussion surrounding the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok has been a contentious one, with proponents arguing for the protection of free speech and opponents expressing concerns over potential propaganda and censorship. While it is always important to approach such discussions with a healthy dose of skepticism, there are compelling reasons to consider the potential risks associated with TikTok.

TikTok, known for its viral videos and widespread popularity among young people, has faced accusations of being a platform for Chinese propaganda. Critics argue that China’s influence over the app could be used to manipulate public opinion, particularly when it comes to sensitive geopolitical issues such as the Israeli-Gaza conflict. The rise in engagement with pro-Palestinian content on TikTok, as reported Axios, raises valid concerns about the potential manipulation of public sentiment.

China’s stringent censorship regime and track record of suppressing dissent further heighten worries about TikTok. The Chinese Communist Party’s control over companies based in China, including TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, raises questions about the platform’s credibility and the potential for censorship. Previous instances of the CCP influencing TikTok’s algorithms to suppress content about the Hong Kong protests and Tiananmen Square massacre add weight to these concerns.

At the same time, there is a fine line between addressing these concerns and infringing upon free speech and individual rights. Banning TikTok outright would limit the First Amendment rights of millions of Americans who use the app for various purposes unrelated to geopolitical affairs. A drastic step like this should only be taken if there is clear evidence of imminent harm. It is crucial to explore alternative measures that can address the concerns without restricting free expression.

One possible solution being considered the Biden administration is forced divestment, which would require ByteDance to sell TikTok to a different owner. However, this approach may face legal hurdles and could contradict the administration’s current antitrust policy. Striking a balance between addressing legitimate concerns and upholding individual rights remains a complex challenge.

In the end, it is essential to maintain a critical perspective while navigating the complex debate surrounding TikTok. Acknowledging the potential risks associated with foreign control and the influence exerted illiberal governments is important. However, it is equally crucial to avoid succumbing to paranoia and to trust in the resilience of the American people and their ability to discern fact from manipulation.

