Pranking Children on Social Media: A Harmful Trend That Needs to Stop

A recent examination of TikTok videos has unveiled a disturbing trend that involves parents pranking their very young children. These pranks often involve scaring, causing distress, or otherwise upsetting the kids all in the name of entertainment. The problem is, these actions have serious implications and can cause harm to the children involved.

Young children, who rely on the stability and trust of their caregivers, do not possess the cognitive ability to understand the humor in being tricked or pranked. Their understanding of reality is still developing, and they tend to believe what they see and are told. Thus, subjecting them to pranks can be seen as a form of cruelty.

Not only do these pranks harm the children, but they also generate significant attention and praise on social media platforms. This attention normalizes objectifying children, disregards their emotions, and even exploits them for financial gain. Moreover, it encourages other parents to partake in similar actions, often pushing the boundaries of what is acceptable.

The psychological impact of these pranks is not widely understood the parents engaging in them. Many are likely unaware of the dire consequences that can arise from their actions. In some cases, intentionally causing emotional trauma to a child for the sake of gaining online followers and monetary incentives can result in legal action, such as the removal of the child from their home.

To address this issue, several steps can be taken. Firstly, the potential consequences for parents who exploit their children in pursuit of online fame and fortune should be widely publicized. Legal frameworks should be extended to include child performers in social media and vlogging platforms, holding both parents and social media companies accountable.

Additionally, the public health and early childhood communities must come together to condemn the practice of pranking young children. Strong statements from organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Health Organization would bring attention to the issue and prompt parents to reconsider their actions.

While unintentional harm to children is inevitable in parenting, it is crucial to recognize the ethical boundary when it comes to sharing videos that intentionally hurt, scare, or exploit young children. By working together, we can put an end to this harmful trend and prioritize the well-being and emotional safety of our children.