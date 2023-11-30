Meta’s Controversial Privacy Model Raises Concerns About GDPR

Meta corporation, headed Mark Zuckerberg, recently introduced a new privacy model that requires European users to either accept intrusive privacy practices or pay a yearly fee to access Facebook and Instagram without tracking advertising. This move Meta has once again put the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to the test.

The implementation of GDPR in 2016 was intended to rein in Big Tech’s surveillance capitalist model and ensure data privacy in Europe. However, almost five years later, GDPR has failed to deliver on its promise. One of the primary issues has been the lack of enforcement caused the “one-stop-shop mechanism” that relies on national Data Protection Authorities (DPAs) to carry out the majority of the work.

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), responsible for regulating tech conglomerates with European headquarters in Ireland, has faced criticism for its lax approach. Despite opposition from other national regulators, the Irish DPC has maintained that Meta’s subsidiaries are complying with EU law. This has allowed Big Tech to escape non-compliance with minimal fines and weak penalties.

In response to recent actions and scrutiny, Meta has introduced a “pay for your rights” model, offering European users ad-free services through a monthly subscription. However, this subscription is not affordable for everyone, leading to concerns about digital inequalities and discriminatory practices.

The legality and legitimacy of Meta’s new model are being questioned. Privacy advocacy NGO noyb highlights two potential loopholes, including a judgment on media outlets using paywalls and a statement the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) suggesting companies can provide alternative services for a fee if consent is refused.

This situation presents a crucial moment for Europe and its digital policies. Effective enforcement of GDPR, along with the implementation of the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act, will determine the EU’s ability to tackle Big Tech’s abusive practices.

To address these concerns, the Irish DPC must ensure Meta’s compliance with the European Data Protection Board’s decisions. The CJEU needs to clarify its stance on the Meta Platforms Inc. v. Bundeskartellamt case, and the EU should review and address the faults in GDPR.

