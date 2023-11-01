New Lawsuit Alleges Meta’s Social Media Platforms Endanger Youth Mental Health

A group of thirty-three state attorneys general have filed a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, citing concerns about the potential harm of its social media platforms on youth and teen mental health. The central claim asserts that Meta has intentionally designed features to attract and engage young users, while downplaying the significant risks associated with using these platforms.

While social media undoubtedly offers value to teenagers, fostering creativity, social connections, and exposure to new ideas, there is growing evidence pointing to a mental health crisis among America’s youth. Even prior to the disruptions caused the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control reported a sharp rise in feelings of persistent sadness, hopelessness, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors in young people.

Research suggests that exposing young minds to a constant barrage of unhealthy comparisons and negativity may have detrimental effects on their psychological well-being. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s advisory in May 2023 reveals that a staggering 95% of teenagers aged 13-17 use social media, with a significant portion claiming to use it almost constantly. Disturbing content, self-esteem issues related to body image scrutiny, and excessive and problematic social media use have all been linked to sleep problems, attention issues, and feelings of exclusion among adolescents.

While acknowledging that further research is necessary to fully understand the impact of social media on youth mental health, the surgeon general warns of ample indicators suggesting the profound risks associated with these platforms. Such risks include exposure to harmful content, low self-esteem, and negative psychological implications.

The lawsuit against Meta highlights the company’s alleged deceptive design decisions that intentionally encourage compulsive and extended use among young users. Violating federal statutes, the attorneys general argue that Meta misled users about the safety of its products and collected personal data from minors without the consent of their parents.

As scrutiny on social media companies intensifies, Meta and its rivals have taken steps to enhance safety features. However, the attorneys general contend that additional measures, such as default alert settings and improved data collection practices, are necessary to protect young users and ensure compliance with the law.

FAQ:

Q: What prompted the lawsuit against Meta?

A: The lawsuit was prompted concerns about the potential harm of Meta’s social media platforms on youth and teen mental health.

Q: What are the risks associated with excessive social media use?

A: Excessive social media use has been linked to sleep problems, attention issues, feelings of exclusion, exposure to harmful content, and negative impacts on self-esteem.

Q: What do the attorneys general allege against Meta?

A: The attorneys general allege that Meta intentionally designed features to attract and engage young users, while downplaying the risks associated with its social media platforms. They also claim that Meta misled users about product safety and collected personal data from minors without parental consent.

Q: What steps have social media companies taken to address safety concerns?

A: Social media companies, including Meta, have been adding safety features in response to mounting scrutiny. However, the lawsuit argues that additional measures are necessary for protecting young users and ensuring compliance with the law.