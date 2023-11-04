Swimming across the Florida Straits, the treacherous stretch of ocean separating Cuba and Key West, is no easy feat. Diana Nyad, a determined swimmer, took on this challenge in 2013 at the age of 64. After five attempts over the span of 35 years, she accomplished what many deemed impossible. Nyad’s incredible journey, without the assistance of a shark cage, serves as a testament to her unwavering determination and the tremendous resources that supported her dream.

However, beneath the surface of this awe-inspiring achievement lies a stark reality. The Florida Straits hold a profound significance for Cubans and Cuban Americans. Countless individuals fleeing the hardships of their homeland have risked their lives on homemade rafts, known as “balsas,” to make the perilous journey across the ocean. Tragically, many have lost their lives in pursuit of freedom and a better future.

The contrast between Nyad’s well-funded and supported endeavor and the harrowing experiences of Cuban migrants highlights the stark inequality and desperation faced those living in Cuba. While Nyad spent approximately $1 million to fulfill her dream, Cubans have resorted to makeshift rafts, lacking even the most basic supplies, in their pursuit of a better life. The Florida Straits, once a symbol of hope and possibility, have become a graveyard for those seeking refuge.

The film “Nyad,” based on her memoir “Find a Way” and directed Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, sheds light on Nyad’s incredible ambition and the team behind her success. But it also serves as a reminder of the political and emotional weight carried the Cuba to Key West swim. The proximity of the two nations and the historical tensions between them cannot be overlooked.

While the film portrays Cuba through a romantic lens, showcasing its vibrant music and culture, it fails to capture the true complexities and hardships faced the Cuban people. For them, Cuba is not just a backdrop but a place of deep-rooted struggles and aspirations.

As we celebrate Nyad’s extraordinary accomplishment, let us also recognize the courage and resilience of those who have risked everything to escape the injustices and limitations of life in Cuba. The Florida Straits, once a symbol of dreams and possibilities, must not be forgotten as a graveyard of broken dreams and lost lives.

