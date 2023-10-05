The Dangers of Online Shaming: A Tale of the Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots

On June 15, 2011, Mallory Newton found herself in the wrong place at the wrong time. A photo of her posing next to a man wearing a ski mask during the Vancouver Canucks Stanley Cup riot went viral, leading to a wave of online shaming and condemnation. Newton insists that she had no involvement in the destruction that took place that night, but she became a target for public vitriol nonetheless.

The aftermath of the riot revealed two distinct phenomena. While the citizens of Vancouver came together the following day to clean up the city and spread messages of love and unity, a parallel online campaign was launched to expose the rioters. Social media platforms like Facebook were flooded with posts identifying participants in the mayhem. The Vancouver Police Department even created its own page to assist in the identification and prosecution of individuals involved.

The online shaming that followed began to take on a life of its own. People’s lives were forever altered as they faced the consequences of being named and shamed. Sarah McCusker, featured in a documentary about the riot, believes that the online abuse she received contributed to her subsequent development of a drug addiction. Another individual, “Dylan,” who was only 17 at the time, was subjected to doxxing and racist harassment.

The rise of social media has fueled a renaissance of public shaming, as detailed author Jon Ronson in his book, “So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed.” The ability to capture and share every moment has made it easier than ever to hold individuals accountable for their actions. However, the aggressive nature of online shaming raises questions about fairness and the potential for cyberbullying.

While individuals may argue that those participating in destructive behavior deserve to be shamed, it is crucial to consider the lasting impact of such actions. The internet never forgets, and a momentary lapse in judgment can have long-lasting repercussions. The anonymity afforded social media platforms allows users to make hurtful comments without facing any consequences themselves.

When examining the motivations behind online shaming, it becomes evident that the desire for validation, a sense of righteousness, or a fleeting moment of fame can drive individuals to participate. However, the question remains: is the act of shaming worth it? Does it truly bring about positive change, or does it only perpetuate a cycle of negativity and cruelty?

As society grapples with the implications of online shaming, it is important to approach these issues with caution and empathy. While holding individuals accountable for their actions is necessary, the manner in which we do so should prioritize fairness and understanding rather than descending into a mob mentality of hate and vindictiveness.

Definitions:

– Online shaming: The act of publicly exposing and criticizing individuals for perceived wrongdoing through online platforms.

– Doxxing: The practice of revealing and publishing private or personal information about an individual without their consent, often leading to harassment and abuse.

Sources:

– “I’m Just Here for the Riot” documentary, screening at the Vancouver International Film Festival.

– Jon Ronson, “So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed.”