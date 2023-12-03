LinkedIn: The Highlight Reel of Professional Life

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, has become a staple for individuals seeking career opportunities and connections in the professional world. However, beneath the surface, it shares striking similarities with other social media platforms. While it offers a productive space for Gen Z users to share their content and escape the constant need for attention on platforms like Instagram, the reality is that LinkedIn can also contribute to feelings of inadequacy and imposter syndrome.

Unlike traditional resumes, LinkedIn allows users to curate their profiles to present the best version of themselves to potential employers. Much like the carefully selected highlight reels on other social media platforms, LinkedIn profiles may not always reflect genuine achievements and experiences. A study published in Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking revealed that individuals often lie on their LinkedIn profiles, inflating their skills, abilities, and interests.

The pursuit of a larger network on LinkedIn mirrors the follow-back culture on Instagram. Users often accept connection requests without truly forging meaningful connections, similar to how some people follow others simply for the sake of increasing their own follower count. This automated reciprocity feature on LinkedIn can lead to impersonal networks lacking genuine connections.

While one advantage of LinkedIn is its professional culture, which deters trolls and encourages users to maintain decorum, this attribute also has its drawbacks. Hiring managers often scrutinize candidates’ LinkedIn profiles to gauge their professionalism and suitability for a position. The lack of an online presence or an “established presence online” can potentially hinder one’s employability.

For those who find themselves overwhelmed the achievements of their peers on LinkedIn, it’s important to remember that profiles may not always reflect the full story. Just as individuals augment their resumes to impress employers, LinkedIn profiles can be similarly deceptive. Instead of comparing oneself to others, it is crucial to focus on personal growth and accomplishments.

In conclusion, LinkedIn may present itself as a professional networking platform, but it shares fundamental similarities with other social media apps. It fosters a culture of projection, where individuals strive to present their best selves. By recognizing the limitations and potential deceptiveness of LinkedIn profiles, users can navigate the platform with a healthier outlook and use it as a tool for genuine professional connections.

