Understanding the Impact of Chatbots and AI on Children

Two weeks ago, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, faced lawsuits from 41 states over allegations that it knowingly caused harm concealing the health risks of its platforms. While seeking justice for the harms caused to users is essential, we need to be cautious about the unintended consequences that these lawsuits may bring. Pushing the tech industry to abandon efforts to understand and mitigate the negative effects of their products could hinder progress rather than create a safer online environment.

The lawsuits against Meta emphasize the importance of uncovering risks associated with tech platforms. However, from a corporate perspective, it becomes a safer bet to avoid seeking these risks altogether to avoid financial and reputational damage. With the rapid development of chatbots and artificial intelligence products targeting children, we cannot afford to ignore or discourage research into their potential negative impacts on mental health and cognitive development.

Snapchat’s release of the chatbot, My AI, which has already exchanged billions of messages with users, highlights the scale of experimentation occurring on young minds. It is crucial to understand whether children can become addicted to these 24/7 available chatbots and if they will be less inclined to form human friendships. Yet, expecting companies like Snapchat or Meta to voluntarily invest in comprehensive research is naive, especially when they risk uncovering unfavorable results.

To prevent further damage to future generations, we need a better understanding of the effects of chatbots and AI. This requires both a focus on preventing harm and avoiding unfounded fearmongering and ill-conceived regulation. While politicians and the public are increasingly concerned about children’s online safety, there are multiple approaches that can be taken. These include implementing better children’s data privacy protections, improved age limits and parenting controls, and facilitating research through better data access for researchers.

To facilitate progress, the tech industry should be held accountable similar to other industries, such as pharmaceuticals. Requiring thorough vetting and safety testing before releasing products, especially those targeting millions of children, is necessary. This does not mean halting product development but rather encouraging companies to design products with more care, removing problematic features and labeling uncertain safety aspects.

Lessons can be learned from the European Union’s Digital Services Act, which mandates risk assessments, external audits, and access to platform data for external researchers. By adopting similar measures, the U.S. can ensure that platforms are not evaluating their own impact and progress, but rather subjecting themselves to independent scrutiny.

While holding tech companies accountable is justifiable, it is crucial not to discourage the introspection, transparency, and research needed to address the problems we aim to solve. Striking a balance between punishment and progress is essential to create a safer digital environment for children.