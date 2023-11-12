New Legal Cases Provide Hope for Protecting Children from Harmful Internet Platforms

After years of inaction from the executive and legislative branches of the federal government, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon for protecting one group of users – children – from the dangers of uncontrolled experimentation internet platforms. A wave of court cases has emerged to fill the void left the lack of action from the government.

In the wake of Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election using social media platforms, Congress has failed to take meaningful steps to safeguard our democracy from bad actors. Internet platforms have been given free rein to prioritize profit over the well-being of users, and the White House has done little to address the issue. Meanwhile, courts have consistently sided with the platforms, leaving users without adequate protection.

It’s no surprise that federal politicians have favored Big Tech, considering the immense financial power of Silicon Valley. Additionally, voters haven’t held politicians accountable for failing to protect the public interest. There has been little outcry over conflicts of interest, such as politicians with family members working in the tech industry or staff members being paid tech giants. While some states, notably California, have passed tech reform legislation, the influence of industry lobbying has diluted their impact.

Internet platforms have often evaded legal action citing the protection of free speech and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. However, courts have failed to place any limits on the speech of these platforms, granting them blanket immunity even in cases of negligence. This has allowed platforms to harm children and adults without consequence, undermining democracy and public health for the sake of profit.

Thankfully, a new wave of legal cases is challenging the way internet platforms are designed with the aim of protecting children online. Led 33 state attorneys general, these cases argue that harmful product designs that lead to addiction should not be protected under the guise of free speech or Section 230. By focusing on product design rather than content moderation, the cases have a greater chance of success across multiple jurisdictions.

Furthermore, an appeal is underway in federal court to challenge California’s Age Appropriate Design Code, which requires platforms to protect the privacy of minors in an age-appropriate manner. Although a federal district court judge initially granted an injunction on the basis of potential 1st Amendment violations, the decision wrongly associates the law with content or expression, rather than the protection of the public interest.

To ensure the long-term protection of consumers online, it is crucial for Congress to pass laws that safeguard Americans from harmful tech products and predatory data practices. However, until that happens, the courts may be the only defense for our children against the dangers posed internet platforms. These new legal cases provide hope for a brighter and safer future online.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the focus of the new wave of legal cases?

A: The new legal cases aim to challenge the design of internet platforms, particularly in relation to protecting children online.

Q: Why have Congress and the White House failed to take action?

A: Congressional politicians often prioritize the interests of Big Tech, which is a powerful industry in Silicon Valley. Moreover, voters have not penalized politicians for neglecting the public interest.

Q: How have internet platforms avoided legal consequences in the past?

A: Internet platforms have often claimed protection under the 1st Amendment and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Courts have interpreted Section 230 as blanket immunity, even in cases of negligence.

Q: What is the potential impact of the new legal cases?

A: By specifically targeting product design rather than content moderation, these cases have a higher likelihood of success across multiple jurisdictions.

Q: What is the role of California’s Age Appropriate Design Code in the legal landscape?

A: The Age Appropriate Design Code is a law designed to protect the privacy of minors online. Its constitutionality is being challenged in federal court, as opponents claim it violates the 1st Amendment. However, the law primarily focuses on consumer protection rather than restricting content or expression.