A Wave of Court Cases May Provide Protection for Children Online

After years of inaction from the executive and legislative branches of the federal government, there is a glimmer of hope for one group of internet users – children. A series of court cases across the United States may finally fill the void left politicians and protect children from the harmful effects of internet platforms.

In the past, Congress has failed to take measures to safeguard democracy from interference bad actors on social media platforms. It has also turned a blind eye to the manipulative practices of surveillance capitalism. The White House has done little to address these issues. Meanwhile, the courts have consistently favored internet platforms over the welfare of the people who use them.

It is not surprising that federal politicians tend to support Big Tech, considering its influence and financial power. Furthermore, there has been no significant public outcry about politicians with ties to the industry. Although some states, including California, have passed tech reform legislation, these laws have often been weakened due to industry lobbying efforts.

Internet platforms have often avoided unfavorable judgments hiding behind the protection of free speech and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. However, this may soon change with the new wave of court cases. These cases specifically target the design of internet platforms and aim to protect children online.

Led California and Colorado, thirty-three state attorneys general have filed a case against Meta (formerly known as Facebook) in federal court, accusing it of deliberately designing products to addict children. Similar cases have been filed other state attorneys general in their own state courts. By focusing on product design, these cases aim to avoid conflicts with First Amendment rights and Section 230 protections.

Furthermore, an appeal is set to take place in federal court regarding California’s Age Appropriate Design Code, a law that requires platforms to protect the privacy of minors. Despite being modeled after a successful law in Britain, this legislation has faced opposition from trade organizations funded major tech companies. The ruling of a federal district court judge blocking the law based on First Amendment concerns is flawed, as the law is primarily concerned with protecting privacy rather than regulating content or expression.

While the best solution would be for Congress to pass laws that protect consumers from harmful tech products and data practices, the courts may provide a temporary buffer until legislative action is taken. These new court cases have the potential to create a precedent and force internet platforms to be more accountable for the harm they may cause, especially to vulnerable populations like children.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is surveillance capitalism?

A: Surveillance capitalism refers to the business practices of companies that collect vast amounts of personal data from users through surveillance and use it for targeted advertising and profit generation.

Q: What is Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act?

A: Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is a law that provides immunity to internet platforms for content posted users. It was designed to enable platforms to moderate harmful speech but has been interpreted courts as a broad protection from liability.

Q: How do these court cases aim to protect children online?

A: These court cases focus on challenging the product design of internet platforms, accusing them of intentionally designing products to addict children. By highlighting product design rather than restricting speech, the cases minimize conflicts with the First Amendment and Section 230.

