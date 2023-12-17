Twitter’s Decline Under Musk

Twitter’s decline under the ownership of Elon Musk has been undeniable. With over 870,000 users deactivating their accounts and major advertisers fleeing the platform, it is clear that the once highly sought-after social media site has lost its cultural cache. The return of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who was previously banned for violating the site’s terms of service, reflects more on the dire straits of Twitter than it does on cultural norms.

Under Musk’s leadership, the platform has become a wasteland of extremism, hate, and questionable advertisements. It is far from the cruise liner everyone wanted to ride on. As the site faces potential revenue losses of up to $75 million, Musk’s own pockets are feeling the strain after his inflated $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

Some may view Jones’ return as a blow against decency in the public square, but the truth is that Twitter’s endorsement of him simply doesn’t carry the weight it once did. The platform used to be the go-to social media site for expanding reach, with influential figures from celebrities to world leaders wanting in on the action.

However, in its current state, Twitter lacks the cultural and political influence it once had. Jones’ return is not an indication of his importance or influence; rather, it is a desperate move Musk to garner support and boost his own financial gains. Musk’s decision to readmit Jones may also be seen as hypocritical, given his past criticisms of the conspiracy theorist.

At the tail end of 2023, Jones is just one of the few “big names” that Musk is able to entice back to the platform. With major advertisers leaving and Musk telling them to “go f—k yourself,” he is left hoping that the audience of Infowars will provide some financial reward.

Inheriting a popular yet flawed platform, it is unlikely that Musk will be able to sustain Twitter in the long term. As the Great Ship X has struck the rocks and the passengers scramble to lifeboats, Jones’ return serves as a symbolic gesture of a platform in decline. The band may still be playing, but the future of Twitter under Musk remains uncertain.