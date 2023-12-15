Residents Unite to Reclaim Old Mission Peninsula and Protect Wineries

Residents of the Old Mission Peninsula have reached a breaking point after enduring a prolonged battle over winery operations and zoning restrictions. Frustrated with the actions of township officials and the potential financial burdens they may face, a group has formed with the mission to “Take Back the Peninsula.”

The catalyst for this movement stemmed from a recent mailer sent a group called Protect the Peninsula. The mailer warned residents about a possible assessment resulting from a lawsuit involving wineries on the peninsula. The residents were outraged that they may be required to pay for a lawsuit that has hindered the growth and success of local wineries.

The residents argue that township officials have refused to work collaboratively with wineries, resulting in a $100 million lawsuit against the township. They view this as an unjust and avoidable situation that is detrimental to the prosperity of the region.

The winery owners maintain that they have no intention of turning their establishments into bars or disruptive venues. They simply want the opportunity to operate their businesses profitably. They have made significant investments in their operations, bringing prestige and economic growth to the area.

One prime example is Brys Estate, which started as a dilapidated farmhouse and has since transformed into a renowned winery and tourist attraction. The wineries’ expansion plans have faced roadblocks due to zoning ordinances and objections from certain residents. This has stifled their ability to grow and thrive, potentially leading to missed opportunities for the local economy.

In addition to wineries, other development projects have faced opposition from groups like Protect the Peninsula. However, some argue that these efforts have resulted in missed opportunities for economic growth and increased tax revenue for the township. Concerns have been raised about the restrictions on land use and the lack of consideration for the rights of property owners.

Residents are now rallying together to reclaim their peninsula and protect the interests of wineries and other businesses seeking to operate in a fair and supportive environment. They believe that compromise and collaboration are key to fostering economic growth while preserving the beauty and character of the Old Mission Peninsula.

It is evident that tensions are high, and residents are determined to effect change. They hope that uniting under the banner of “Take Back the Peninsula,” they can influence decision-makers and create a more favorable environment for wineries and landowners alike.