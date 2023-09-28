The Importance of Strategy in the Sino-American Conflict

In the ongoing Sino-American conflict, the difference between tactics and strategy has become increasingly evident. While tactical actions focus on immediate responses and short-term goals, strategic thinking encompasses long-term planning and a unique approach to achieving objectives. Observing the current situation, it is clear that China has adopted a strategic approach, while the United States has relied more on tactical measures.

Harvard Business School professor Michael Porter distinguished between operational effectiveness and strategy, emphasizing the need for companies to focus on both. He argued that many companies excel in operational effectiveness but overlook the importance of strategic thinking. This concept extends beyond business and is applicable to various scenarios, including the Sino-American rivalry.

However, strategic thinking has been undervalued in Washington for years. The political landscape prioritizes short-term goals and instant feedback rather than long-term visions. This neglect of strategy has significant implications for the Sino-American conflict, which has evolved from a trade war to a tech war and is now showing indications of a new cold war.

The US has primarily focused on penalizing China for violating global norms and rules. It has imposed tariffs and sanctions unilaterally, prompting retaliatory actions from China. In contrast, China has taken a more strategic approach, expanding its influence and technological capabilities. This distinction is evident in the “phone war,” where Huawei surprised the US with its release of the Mate 60 Pro smartphone, featuring a 7-nanometer chip.

The difference in strategic thinking is crucial in this conflict. Huawei has strategically responded to the US’s tactical campaign against it diversifying its ecosystems and developing indigenous technologies. Conversely, the US’s tactical approach overlooks the long-term implications for international trade and the Chinese economy.

There are concerns that the US might further restrict Huawei’s activities based on national security fears. This could have adverse effects on China’s consumer-led growth, as Huawei is a significant contributor to the Chinese market. The US also faces risks relying on China as its main production and assembly base, despite moves to diversify operations to other countries.

Ultimately, the importance of strategy cannot be overstated. Tactics alone are insufficient to compensate for a lack of strategic thinking. The example of Huawei and the impact on the world’s largest smartphone market serves as a reminder of the necessity for long-term planning and unique approaches to achieving goals.

Source: (No URLs provided)