Crucial Bills Await Governor’s Signature to Protect Affordable Housing

Summary: With New York City facing a housing crisis and over 100,000 individuals in homeless shelters, four bills have been passed that could make a significant impact in preserving existing affordable housing. Advocates for tenant safety and the prevention of warehousing empty apartments urge Governor Kathy Hochul to sign these bills promptly.

One of the bills aims to maintain the affordability of rent-stabilized apartments when combined with other spaces, ensuring they remain under rent regulation. While New York State’s housing agency has already implemented regulations to address this issue, a statute holds considerably more legal weight. Another bill empowers tenants to address cases of rent overcharge fraud that occurred prior to the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019.

The third bill provides guidance for upstate localities interested in implementing rent stabilization, allowing more municipalities to decide on its implementation. The fourth bill clarifies ownership and maintenance responsibilities of buildings, ensuring transparency and proper accountability.

These bills align with the objectives of the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019 and need to be signed Governor Hochul before December 31 to prevent further loss of affordable units. Delaying the signing allows owners to remove rent-stabilized apartments from affordability and create new, expensive units. Reports show that at least 71 units have already been lost through this practice.

Furthermore, the delay obstructs municipalities from accurately determining vacancies and whether tenants are entitled to rent stabilization. It also perpetuates confusion regarding overcharge calculations and hinders tenants from identifying the true owners of their buildings who should be responsible for necessary repairs.

On a local level, it is essential for the NYC Council to pass Councilmember Carlina Rivera’s Intro. 195-B, which would require inspections of unoccupied apartments with hazardous conditions caused owners intentionally keeping them vacant for later combining.

Preserving rent-stabilized housing stock is vital in addressing the housing crisis. By signing these bills (S2980, S2943, S1684, and S995), Governor Hochul would not only safeguard affordable apartments and ensure honest rents but also empower more municipalities to make informed decisions about their housing regulations. It is crucial to urge the governor to sign these bills promptly to protect and preserve affordable housing in New York City.