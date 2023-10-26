New Ways of Streaming: Adapting to Changing Viewer Habits

The recent removal of popular shows like “Willow” from streaming platforms has sparked a debate about the financial incentives that drive these decisions. While tax write-offs may play a role, there are other factors at play. Streaming services bear the cost of continuing compensation payments to the cast and crew, known as residuals. Under new collective bargaining agreements, these residuals are now based on the number of subscribers, regardless of actual viewership. This means that even if a show is not being watched, the streaming service still has to pay the residuals.

Additionally, leaving under-watched programming online can damage a streaming service’s brand. Disappointing shows can lead viewers to explore other platforms, and in some cases, cancel their subscriptions altogether. This loss of viewership can have a ripple effect, impacting future releases and potentially reducing revenue at the box office.

However, not all hope is lost for shows that have been removed from popular streaming platforms. Free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) services like Tubi, Pluto TV, and the Roku Channel offer an alternative solution to keep under-watched programming accessible. These platforms generate income through ads, with a portion of the revenue going to the show’s owner. Moving a show to a FAST service also changes the way residuals are calculated, relying on actual viewership rather than potential viewership.

This shift in the streaming landscape reflects the natural progression of industries. As technologies advance and competition increases, the focus shifts from low prices and unlimited options to profitability. While this may have some negative consequences for employees, suppliers, and consumers, it also paves the way for new technologies and formats to emerge. Just as streaming disrupted traditional media, there is likely another wave of innovation on the horizon.

In conclusion, the removal of shows from streaming platforms can be attributed to a combination of financial incentives, such as tax write-offs and residuals costs, as well as the need to protect the brand. However, the rise of FAST services provides an alternative for under-watched programming, offering a win-win situation for studios and viewers. As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, it is important for industry players to adapt and embrace new technologies that meet the changing habits of viewers.

