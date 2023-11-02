Telecom Operators Call for Equal Regulation of OTT Apps

Telecom operators are advocating for the implementation of the “same-service-same-rules” principle when it comes to regulating Over-The-Top (OTT) apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram. They argue that these apps should be subject to the same regulatory framework as traditional telecommunication services.

In a recent statement, telecom operators emphasized the need for a level playing field between OTT apps and telecom services. They believe that the current regulatory disparity gives OTT apps an unfair advantage, as they are not subjected to the same rules and fees imposed on traditional telecom operators.

OTT apps have gained significant popularity in recent years, offering users a wide range of communication and messaging services. However, telecom operators argue that these apps essentially provide the same services as they do, such as voice calls and messaging. Therefore, they argue that they should be subject to similar rules and regulations.

By advocating for equal regulation, telecom operators aim to create a fair competitive environment where all communication service providers are subject to the same obligations. This would include compliance with data protection and privacy regulations, as well as contributing to universal service obligations and paying regulatory fees.

While the debate on regulating OTT apps continues, telecom operators stress the importance of maintaining a level playing field in the telecommunications industry. They believe that adopting the “same-service-same-rules” principle would not only ensure fair competition but also protect consumer rights and promote a transparent and accountable communication ecosystem.

FAQs

1. What are OTT apps?

OTT apps, or Over-The-Top apps, are applications that provide communication services over the internet. Examples include WhatsApp, Telegram, and Skype.

2. Why do telecom operators want equal regulation for OTT apps?

Telecom operators argue that OTT apps provide similar services as traditional telecommunication services but are not subjected to the same regulatory framework. They advocate for equal regulation to create a level playing field and fair competition.

3. What would equal regulation mean for OTT apps?

Equal regulation would require OTT apps to comply with the same rules and regulations as traditional telecom operators. This would include data protection and privacy regulations, universal service obligations, and payment of regulatory fees.

4. What is the “same-service-same-rules” principle?

The “same-service-same-rules” principle means that services that offer the same functionality or purpose should be subject to the same regulations and obligations. In the case of OTT apps, telecom operators argue that since they offer similar communication services, they should be subject to the same rules and regulations.