Delhi Weather Brings Relief from Poor Air Quality

Delhi experienced a much-needed respite from its worrisome air quality with the arrival of light rain and thunderstorms. The shower not only brought relief to the residents but also caused disruptions in flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to airport officials, a total of 16 flights headed to Delhi had to be diverted between 6 to 8 pm due to adverse weather conditions. Jaipur received the most diverted flights, followed Lucknow, Amritsar, and Ahmedabad. The airlines affected the weather conditions promptly took to social media to inform passengers about possible delays.

IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory, notifying passengers about flight disruptions caused the heavy rain in Delhi. Similarly, SpiceJet warned its passengers that both arrivals and departures at Delhi airport may be affected due to air traffic congestion resulting from the inclement weather.

As per the India Meteorological Department’s forecast, Delhi can expect a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of shallow to moderate fog in the morning on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle at 12 degrees Celsius.

The recent rain and thunderstorms have provided some relief to the residents of Delhi who have been grappling with poor air quality for an extended period. While the showers may have caused temporary disruptions in flight operations, the overall impact on the region’s environment and the health of its inhabitants is a positive one.

