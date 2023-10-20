New Model for Accessing WhatsApp and Other Apps Being Discussed Brazilian Operators

The Brazilian telecommunications companies are considering implementing new models that would charge users for accessing previously free apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly known as Twitter). This movement is inspired what has already been happening outside of Brazil. For example, India and some European countries have already abandoned unlimited access plans and now offer options with larger data quotas.

These internet plans with free access to apps were launched as part of a strategy to attract consumers. The idea was to ensure that using these apps did not consume the user’s data allowance. However, with the arrival of 5G in the country, these operations have become more expensive, requiring a larger amount of data. Therefore, the operators have been looking for alternatives to avoid losses.

The president of Telefônica Brasil, Christian Gebara, confirmed the discussions about the new model that will be offered to customers. Gebara used WhatsApp as an example of the transformations in internet consumption, highlighting how the app started as a simple messaging service but now includes photos and videos, which increases the amount of data required.

One possibility that the operators are considering is for the big tech companies to pay for the increased usage. Gebara stated that network traffic globally is growing at a rate of 20% to 30%, with a few big tech companies accounting for the majority of this traffic. He emphasized that telecommunications companies worldwide cannot sustain this accelerated growth with investments that provide a return for their shareholders. Gebara also mentioned the need to use the money to reinforce the national infrastructure, ensuring that internet access reaches regions that are currently not covered.

Executives from other operators have also expressed similar views, supporting the end of unlimited data plans for apps. However, one point that still needs to be discussed is the Internet Civil Rights Framework. The legislation prioritizes companies that offer free services, which could present a challenge to implementing the new model.

Definitions:

– Telecommunications companies: Companies that provide services related to telecommunications, such as telephone and internet service providers.

– Data quota: The amount of data that a user is allocated within a specific period, typically a month.

– Big tech companies: Refers to major technology corporations, often referring to companies such as Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

– Internet Civil Rights Framework (also known as Marco Civil da Internet): Legislation in Brazil that establishes principles, rights, and responsibilities regarding internet use, access, and user privacy.

