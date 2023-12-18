Sprouts Farmers Market Set to Open First Location in Victorville

Sprouts Farmers Market has officially announced the eagerly awaited opening date for its first-ever store in Victorville, California. The doors of the new location, situated at 12450 Amargosa Road near PetSmart, will swing open on March 15, 2024. This exciting development comes after the retailer applied for a type 20 Off-Sale Beer & Wine Liquor license, allowing them to offer a variety of beer and wine for off-premises consumption.

The opening of Sprouts Farmers Market in Victorville will bring a fresh burst of energy to the area, as the once-vacant Toys “R” Us building undergoes a transformation. The beloved symbol for the community had to close its doors in 2018 due to financial difficulties. However, the arrival of Sprouts promises to revitalize the space and breathe new life into the surroundings.

Not only is Sprouts Farmers Market bringing life back to Victorville, but the retailer also revealed plans for expansion. A second location is set to open in the Town of Apple Valley once the Victorville store is up and running.

Mark your calendars and be among the first to explore the wide range of fresh produce, organic offerings, and quality products that await at the new Sprouts location in Victorville. Stay tuned for further updates and exciting developments leading up to the grand opening.

(Source: VVNG.com)