ALDI Returns to Oak Forest with New Store Opening

After a brief absence, ALDI is making a comeback to Oak Forest with the opening of its new store on Thursday, Dec. 7. The store is located at 4250 W. 167th St., marking the brand’s return to the city after its relocation to Crestwood in 2020. The City of Oak Forest expressed their excitement about the ground-up development of the new ALDI Food Market, which spans 20,000 square feet.

In preparation for the store’s opening, a nearby ALDI location in Hazel Crest will close its doors on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. The Oak Forest store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m., and customers will be able to enter the store immediately following the ceremony. To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers will receive a Golden Ticket, which could be worth up to $100.

Additionally, the first 100 customers will also receive a bag of ALDI goodies, provided in a free eco-friendly bag filled with ALDI products. Moreover, customers who visit the store from opening day until Dec. 10 will have the opportunity to enter a draw for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

ALDI is well-known for its commitment to offering high-quality products at affordable prices, and its return to Oak Forest will provide residents with a convenient shopping experience. With its grand opening just around the corner, Oak Forest residents can look forward to enjoying the diverse selection and great value that ALDI has to offer.