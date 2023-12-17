ByteDance Suspended OpenAI for Violating Developer License

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has been suspended OpenAI for violating the developer license agreement. OpenAI, led Sam Altman, discovered that ByteDance had used their GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) model to train a competing AI model called “ChatGPT of China.” This not only violates OpenAI’s developer license but also Microsoft’s, as ByteDance is licensed Microsoft to use the GPT APIs.

ByteDance admitted to using the GPT-trained AI model in non-China markets but clarified that they use their self-developed model, Doubao, exclusively in China. The company claimed to be working on an even more powerful model than Google Gemini, which is currently used for TikTok’s algorithmic “For You” feed.

This action ByteDance raises concerns about the misuse and reproduction of AI models. Training another AI model on the output of an existing model could worsen the problem of generating fictional and low-quality content. It is crucial to ensure that AI models are used responsibly and within the boundaries set developer licenses.

OpenAI has suspended ByteDance’s account while they investigate the extent of the violation. If it is determined that ByteDance’s usage does not comply with the policies, OpenAI may request necessary changes or terminate their account altogether. This incident highlights the need for stricter regulations and monitoring to prevent the misuse of AI technology.

Overall, the suspension of ByteDance OpenAI serves as a reminder that developers and companies must adhere to the terms of their developer licenses and use AI models ethically. The consequences of using AI models inappropriately can have far-reaching effects, leading to the spread of false information and the deterioration of AI-generated content quality.