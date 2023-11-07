A Milestone Achievement: ChatGPT Attracts 100 Million Weekly Users in Less Than a Year

Artificial intelligence has taken a significant leap forward with the incredible success of ChatGPT. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman proudly announced during the company’s first-ever developer conference that ChatGPT has garnered a staggering 100 million weekly users in less than a year. This level of rapid growth is unparalleled in the history of consumer internet applications.

Since its API release in March, ChatGPT has also attracted over two million developers, with an impressive adoption rate among Fortune 500 companies reaching over 92 percent. This remarkable popularity further solidifies ChatGPT’s position as a leading AI-powered chatbot.

To enhance user experience and cater to specific tasks, OpenAI has introduced a platform that allows developers to build custom versions of ChatGPT. This exciting feature opens up myriad possibilities for leveraging the capabilities of the AI chatbot across various domains. Additionally, OpenAI has introduced GPT-4 Turbo, a cutting-edge model equipped with up-to-date knowledge of world events until April 2023. This newest addition to the GPT family has the remarkable ability to comprehend and process the equivalent of over 300 pages of text in a single prompt.

ChatGPT’s meteoric rise can be attributed to its exceptional adoption rate users. In just two months after its launch, it amassed an estimated 100 million monthly users, surpassing the growth rates of other popular platforms. Comparatively, Facebook took over four and a half years, Twitter over five years, and Instagram a little over two years to achieve the same milestone.

While recently Meta’s Threads gained 100 million users in less than a week after its launch in July, the numbers have since declined. In contrast, ChatGPT has maintained its popularity and continues to command a substantial user base. Remarkably, this achievement is yet to celebrate its first anniversary as a public service.

OpenAI’s confirmation of ChatGPT’s success serves as a testament to its growing impact in the AI landscape. It provides a robust response to previous media reports suggesting a decline in ChatGPT’s popularity since its release. The official data point from OpenAI itself demonstrates indisputable evidence of the chatbot’s widespread and enduring appeal.

