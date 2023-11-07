OpenAI Launches Marketplace for Customized AI Apps to Expand Consumer Business

OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lab, has unveiled a new marketplace that allows users to access personalized AI “apps” for various tasks, such as teaching math or designing stickers. This move signifies OpenAI’s ambition to expand its consumer business and capitalize on the success of its popular ChatGPT platform. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced the marketplace at the company’s first developer conference, which saw participation from 900 developers worldwide.

The marketplace offers customized AI apps called “GPTs,” which are early versions of AI assistants capable of performing real-world tasks on behalf of the user. OpenAI plans to launch the GPT Store later this month, providing a platform for individuals to share their GPTs and earn money based on user engagement. This initiative builds upon OpenAI’s previous attempts to establish an ecosystem of ChatGPT plugins.

Altman envisions a future where users can simply ask their computer for assistance, and AI will seamlessly handle a broad range of tasks. OpenAI’s approach aims to address safety challenges associated with AI gradually and iteratively deploying new features.

In addition to the marketplace, OpenAI also introduced significant updates for developers, including cost reductions and new models. The company launched the GPT-4 Turbo model, offering more cost-efficient processing power and increased data capabilities compared to its predecessor. OpenAI also released assistant application programming interfaces (APIs) for vision and image modalities, along with a GPT-4 model fine-tuning beta program.

OpenAI’s developments have garnered significant attention and support. The conference attracted a large number of developers eager for updates, while the live stream of Altman’s keynote speech drew over 40,000 viewers. Startups like Lindy expressed enthusiasm for OpenAI’s advancements, citing lowered costs and new opportunities.

As OpenAI continues to innovate, it aims to encourage more enterprises and developers to build competitive AI models. The company seeks to rival AI models developed companies like Anthropic and Alphabet’s Google, as well as open-source models such as Meta Platforms’ Llama. Microsoft, a prominent backer of OpenAI, reaffirmed its support for the project at the conference.

FAQ:

What is OpenAI’s new marketplace?

OpenAI has launched a marketplace that allows users to access personalized AI “apps” for tasks like teaching math or designing stickers.

What are GPTs?

GPTs are early versions of AI assistants developed OpenAI. They are designed to perform real-world tasks on behalf of the user.

How can individuals earn money through the GPT Store?

The GPT Store, which will be launched later this month, provides a platform for people to share their GPTs and earn money based on user engagement.

What updates did OpenAI introduce for developers?

OpenAI announced significant cost reductions and the release of the GPT-4 Turbo model, which offers more cost-efficient processing power and increased data capabilities. The company also launched assistant APIs for vision and image modalities.

Who is supporting OpenAI?

Microsoft has invested over $10 billion in OpenAI and reaffirmed its commitment to support the project. The conference also attracted interest from numerous developers and startups eager to collaborate with OpenAI.