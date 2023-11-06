Introducing GPT-4 Turbo: A Breakthrough in Text-Generating AI

OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence company, unveiled its latest innovation at its developer conference – GPT-4 Turbo. This advanced AI model is an upgraded version of OpenAI’s flagship text-generating model, GPT-4. Boasting increased power and affordability, GPT-4 Turbo is set to revolutionize the realm of natural language processing.

Unlike its predecessor, GPT-4 Turbo offers two versions: a text-analyzing model and a context-aware model that encompasses both text and images. The text-analyzing model is already available in preview through an API, and OpenAI plans to make both versions generally accessible in the near future.

Pricing for GPT-4 Turbo is also a highlight of this breakthrough. At $0.01 per 1,000 input tokens and $0.03 per 1,000 output tokens, it aims to be more affordable than GPT-4. Additionally, the cost of utilizing the image-processing capabilities of GPT-4 Turbo will depend on the size of the images, with a 1080×1080 image being priced at $0.00765.

One notable improvement in GPT-4 Turbo is its expanded context window, which allows the model to consider a larger amount of text before generating output. With a context window of 128,000 tokens – four times the size of GPT-4’s window – GPT-4 Turbo surpasses even other commercially available models in this regard. This larger context window ensures that the model remains on-topic and retains a deeper understanding of preceding conversations.

Furthermore, GPT-4 Turbo supports a new feature called “JSON mode,” ensuring that the model responds with valid JSON format. This is particularly useful for web developers transmitting data between servers and clients.

OpenAI is also prioritizing the improvement of GPT-4 through a fine-tuning program. Although fine-tuning GPT-4 has proven more challenging than with GPT-3.5, the company is committed to refining its capabilities with increased oversight and guidance.

As AI continues to advance rapidly, the introduction of GPT-4 Turbo marks another milestone in the evolution of text-generation models. This powerful and cost-effective innovation opens up new possibilities for various applications, from generating specific formats to following instructions meticulously.

