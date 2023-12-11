Persons with Disabilities Call for the Revival of Facebook as a Digital Marketing Tool

Summary: Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Uganda are urging the government to reactivate Facebook, as it has been a valuable digital marketing platform for their businesses. Despite the availability of other social media platforms, PWDs consider Facebook to be the most popular and convenient option. They argue that using Facebook simplifies their daily activities and allows them to reach a wide audience. However, the government spokesperson has ruled out the reactivation of Facebook, citing the suspension of pro-government subscribers as the reason.

Persons with disabilities in Uganda are advocating for the revival of Facebook as a means of digitally marketing their products. Facebook, previously shut down the government due to the deactivation of accounts belonging to National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters, remains the preferred social media platform for PWDs.

Ms. Anna Aparo, the chairperson of Busoga Gender Based Violence and Disability Network, emphasized the importance of Facebook for PWDs engaged in various businesses such as knitting, Vaseline, and carpentry. She stated that Facebook allowed them to reach millions of potential customers and conduct digital marketing from the comfort of their own homes.

PWDs highlighted the difficulties they face in physically marketing and selling their products due to mobility challenges. Facebook enabled them to overcome these obstacles and engage with a wide audience. The reactivation of Facebook has thus become their plea to the government.

According to Ms. Elizabeth Kayanga, the Executive Director of Integrated Disabled Women Activities (IDIWA), lifting the ban on Facebook would provide PWDs with the opportunity to conduct businesses from their homes and connect with clients globally. Moreover, she urged the government to reduce taxes on equipment imported Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) that support PWD businesses.

However, the government spokesperson, Mr. Ofwono Opondo, has rejected the idea of reactivating Facebook, citing the suspension of pro-government subscribers as the reason. He suggested that PWDs should explore alternative social media platforms for their businesses.

Currently, some Ugandans are illegally accessing Facebook using virtual private networks (VPNs) or encrypted connections. This demonstrates the determination of individuals to continue using the platform despite the ban.

In conclusion, PWDs in Uganda are appealing to the government to reactivate Facebook, highlighting its value as a digital marketing tool. Their plea emphasizes the accessibility and convenience Facebook provides for their businesses. However, the government’s refusal to lift the ban raises concerns for the future of PWDs’ online presence and marketing opportunities.