OPB TV Partners with Hulu + Live TV to Expand Access to Educational Content

In a move to further expand access to educational and inspiring content, OPB TV has partnered with Hulu + Live TV, one of the largest streaming services for live television in the United States. With over 4.5 million subscribers, Hulu + Live TV will now offer its viewers access to a wide range of OPB programs, including “Oregon Field Guide,” “Oregon Art Beat,” and “Oregon Experience,” as well as popular PBS shows such as “PBS NewsHour,” “FRONTLINE,” “Antiques Roadshow,” and the PBS KIDS channel.

This collaboration with Hulu + Live TV represents OPB’s and PBS’s ongoing commitment to making high-quality educational programming accessible to audiences across the country. The inclusion of OPB and other local stations will expand Hulu + Live TV’s availability to more than 300 markets over the next year, allowing even more viewers to benefit from the exceptional content provided OPB.

Reagan Feeney, SVP of Live TV Content Programming and Partnerships for Hulu, expressed the company’s excitement about the addition of PBS and PBS KIDS channels to their lineup. As one of the largest live TV streaming services in the U.S., Hulu aims to provide its subscribers with the best user experience and a diverse selection of national and local channels. The inclusion of PBS and OPB content aligns with the demands and preferences of their viewers.

This partnership with Hulu + Live TV is just one of the many platforms where OPB programs can be accessed. OPB content is also available on platforms such as YouTube TV, the PBS app, watch.opb.org, Amazon Fire tablets, iOS, tvOS, Chromecast, pbs.org, Local Now, and through television via antenna, cable, and satellite services. OPB members can also enjoy an extended library of quality original series and public television programming through OPB Passport, a benefit available to members.

FAQ:

Q: Can I access OPB TV programs on platforms other than Hulu + Live TV?

A: Yes, OPB programs can be accessed on YouTube TV, the PBS app, watch.opb.org, Amazon Fire tablets, iOS, tvOS, Chromecast, pbs.org, Local Now, and through television via antenna, cable, and satellite services.

Q: What additional benefits do OPB members have?

A: OPB members can access an extended library of quality original series and public television programming through OPB Passport.

Q: How can I access OPB programming on these platforms?

A: For details on how to access OPB programming, contact OPB’s Member & Audience Services.