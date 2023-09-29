Linda Yaccarino’s iPhone Home Screen Reveals Absence of X App

During an interview at Vox Media’s Code 2023 conference, Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter), unintentionally revealed her digital preferences when she unlocked her iPhone and her home screen became visible. Interestingly, the X app was conspicuously absent from her home screen. Instead, her home screen featured icons for apps like Gmail, Signal, and various native Apple applications.

What is most noticeable is that Facebook and Instagram, both owned Meta Platforms Inc., were prominently displayed on Yaccarino’s home screen, suggesting that they are frequently accessed apps for her. It is possible that Yaccarino may have relocated the X app to another page or placed it within the App Library. It is also speculated that she may have an exclusive employees-only beta app that is hidden deeper within the app drawer.

Since Elon Musk acquired X for $44 billion in October 2022, the platform has been surrounded controversies. This includes major layoffs and restructuring. In December, Musk conducted a poll on the platform asking his followers if he should step down as the head of Twitter. The results showed that 57.5% voted in favor of Musk stepping down, while 42.5% voted for him to stay. The poll received nearly 17.4 million votes.

It is interesting to note that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Musk’s Twitter acquisition, stating that it reminded him of his old aspirations of creating a similar platform, which eventually led to the launch of Threads, initially dubbed as the “Twitter killer.” This launch fueled the rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg and even sparked talks of a possible “cage match” between the two.

Linda Yaccarino was appointed as the CEO of X earlier this year, with the primary goal of making Twitter profitable. Her background in the advertising world brings valuable expertise to the company. The absence of the X app on her home screen may indicate her personal preferences or could be purely coincidental.

