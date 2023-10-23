Ontario NDP Removes MPP Sarah Jama from Caucus Over Controversial Social Media Post

The leader of Ontario’s NDP, Marit Stiles, has announced that MPP Sarah Jama has been removed from the caucus following a controversial social media post she made about the Israel-Hamas war. In a statement, Stiles confirmed Jama’s departure and emphasized that while there is room for different viewpoints and dissent in the caucus, it is based on trust and working together as a team.

Jama, the MPP for Hamilton Centre, posted a statement under Ontario NDP letterhead that focused on the struggle of Palestinians under Israeli occupation, referring to it as “apartheid” and including the hashtag “FreePalestine.” Although she later issued an apology, she did not retract her original statement. Stiles responded stating that Jama’s message was not approved the caucus and requested that she retract it.

The Ford government introduced a motion that could result in Jama being censured if she does not apologize for her statement. The approval of the motion would effectively silence Jama in the legislature. Stiles declared that her party would vote against this “extreme motion” the Progressive Conservatives, who she believed were targeting Jama to distract from their own scandals.

Jama, in turn, has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Premier Doug Ford, demanding that he retract and apologize for his own statements regarding her comments. She has cited safety concerns and subsequently closed her Hamilton office.

Sources:

– The Canadian Press