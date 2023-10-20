An Ontario Doctor Faces Suspension and Threats After Posting Pro-Palestinian Views on Social Media

Dr. Ben Thomson, a nephrologist at Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital in Ontario, Canada, has been suspended from his job and targeted with threats after expressing pro-Palestinian views on social media. The controversy arose following the brutal attacks the militant group Hamas in Israel on October 7th and the subsequent Israeli bombing of Gaza.

Mackenzie Health, the organization that oversees the hospital, posted a statement on their Facebook and Twitter accounts addressing the social media posts of a few physicians and staff members that were deemed to be inconsistent with the organization’s views and values. As a response, some individuals called for Thomson to be fired. According to internal emails seen CBC News, Thomson was subsequently suspended without pay for one month. However, Mackenzie Health stated that the suspension was not related to Thomson’s views, without offering further clarification.

Several doctors at the hospital reported that Thomson’s social media posts had sparked complaints from colleagues who disagreed with him. Additionally, a threat was made to the hospital over the phone, recorded hospital staff, stating that Thomson should remove his post regarding Israel or face consequences.

Furthermore, Thomson’s home address was shared on a website where patients can rate physicians, along with additional threats. Thomson requested the removal of these posts, which prompted a police investigation. As a precautionary measure, Thomson was advised the police to leave his home.

One of the posts that garnered controversy involved Thomson’s response to another Twitter post the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, claiming that babies had been beheaded and women raped during the Hamas attack on several communities in southern Israel. Thomson refuted these claims, stating that there were no confirmed reports of such acts and criticizing those who perpetuated these baseless accusations. The post was widely shared and drew accusations of Holocaust denial and insensitivity.

Despite the tense atmosphere at the hospital, Thomson’s record with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario is clean, with no complaints or disciplinary actions listed. Colleagues who have worked with Thomson for years expressed surprise at his suspension and voiced concerns about doctors being silenced for engaging in factual discussions.

Sources:

– CBC News