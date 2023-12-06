Self-Proclaimed ‘Crypto King’ Continues Extravagant Social Media Posts While Facing Bankruptcy

Summary: Aiden Pleterski, who has been dubbed the ‘crypto king’, has recently landed in Australia as part of his ongoing travel spree, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings related to his alleged $40 million scam. Pleterski, who is known for his prolific social media posts, has been documenting his extravagant lifestyle since September, including trips to Los Angeles, Miami, London, and now Melbourne. While Pleterski portrays himself as a social media influencer, one of his associates, Ryan Rumble, has reportedly fled to Dubai, defying a court order to surrender his passport. Rumble and his company, Banknote Capital, are facing bankruptcy after allegedly operating a Ponzi scheme and funneling funds to Pleterski. This raises questions about whether individuals facing bankruptcy can freely leave the country. In Rumble’s case, he appeared virtually in court from Dubai after failing to hand over his passport, citing employment opportunities as the reason. A fraud recovery lawyer has confirmed that Rumble has not surrendered his passport, and the matter will be addressed in court on December 14. In Pleterski’s case, the bankruptcy trustee has not been able to seize his passport, and he has not been criminally charged, allowing him to continue his lavish lifestyle and social media presence.

In his online streams, Pleterski has shared his story and discussed the rise and fall of his crypto empire. He warns against doing things to impress others, as it could lead to financial ruin. However, his own actions, such as renting luxury cars and living in an extravagant mansion, seem to contradict his advice. Pleterski reflects on his past success and states that he is never satisfied with his earnings. Despite the allegations and bankruptcy proceedings, Pleterski remains uncharged and free to continue his daily activities.