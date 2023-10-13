Cross-Border Shopping and Other Updates from Downtown Associations in Ontario and Michigan Saults

Downtown business associations in both the Ontario and Michigan Saults are embracing the concept of cross-border shopping. Representatives from both sides recently met and discussed the idea of cross-promotion between the downtowns. There used to be a joint Facebook page for both associations, and they are looking to revive it in order to promote their downtown areas. This collaboration is expected to start in the new year.

In addition to this, the Downtown Association of Ontario Sault discussed several other important matters in their recent meeting. One of the highlights was the Halloween on Queen event, set to take place on October 28. The event will feature a large amount of free candy, sponsored various businesses and organizations. The Downtown Association has also partnered with a local retirement residence and a candy store to assemble candy bags for the event. Queen Street will be closed for the festivities, and the new downtown plaza will also be officially opened on the same day.

Another significant topic of discussion was the upcoming resurfacing project on Queen Street. Downtown businesses in the area are preparing for potential disruptions next year. The city has formed a steering committee for the project, which includes representation from the Downtown Association. Communication will be a key focus, with regular updates on the progress of the construction. The association also plans to use unconventional and inventive marketing methods to assure shoppers that the downtown area is still open for business.

Lastly, there was talk about restarting the downtown street banner program. Several pole brackets have been damaged or lost recently, but replacements have been procured and installed in time for the Royal Canadian Legion’s Remembrance Day banners. The Downtown Association is now seeking partners to renew the banner program.

Overall, it is evident that there are exciting developments and collaborations happening in the downtown areas of the Ontario and Michigan Saults.

