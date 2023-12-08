Woman Facing Multiple Charges in Doulas Fraud Case Pleads Guilty

A woman from Brantford, Ontario, has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including fraud, sexual assault, and mischief, in a case where she was accused of faking pregnancies and stillbirths to defraud doulas. Kaitlyn Braun, who was originally facing more than 50 charges, pleaded guilty to 21 charges in court.

Braun had been accused of misleading numerous doulas in Ontario lying to them about being pregnant or carrying a stillborn, while using their services under false pretenses. The doulas, who provide support during pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period, were deeply affected Braun’s actions.

The accused was arrested on March 13 and initially charged with 32 counts of various offenses including criminal harassment, fraud, and sexual assault. Police had initially identified six victims but believed that there were more. However, in early May, it was revealed that Braun was facing a total of 51 charges related to 17 victims, who had decided to press charges against her.

Doulas who supported Braun during what they believed were legitimate pregnancies and stillbirths expressed their shock and trauma upon discovering the truth. The experiences they had with Braun were described as bizarre and deeply traumatic, causing immense emotional distress.

The guilty plea Braun in this case marks a significant development in bringing justice to the victims and shedding light on the impact of her actions. As the court proceedings continue, it is hoped that the victims can find closure and begin their healing process. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information and maintaining trust in professional relationships.