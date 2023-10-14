Wes Anderson’s Theatrical Adaptations of Roald Dahl’s Works for Netflix

Wes Anderson’s recent collection of Roald Dahl adaptations for Netflix brings a refreshing blend of theatricality and storytelling to the screen. The films, which include “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” “The Swan,” “The Rat Catcher,” and “Poison,” embrace a resolutely analog approach. Characters directly address the audience while narrating the events, and stagehands shift scenery and assist with costume changes right in front of our eyes. In an era dominated CGI, these adaptations harken back to classic stagecraft and engage the imagination of the viewers.

Anderson’s films intentionally distance the audience from the action, encouraging active and skeptical thinking. This technique, known as Verfremdungseffekt, has been a signature feature of Anderson’s work, as he often layers stories within stories. The filmmaker’s love for nested narratives can be traced back to Dahl’s “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” which serves as one of the inspirations behind this storytelling style.

Each film in the collection is a meticulous work of art, with carefully composed frames akin to paintings or living tableaux. Anderson’s films continually remind viewers of their artificiality, absurdity, and self-awareness. These adaptations serve as an analysis of how movies and plays are constructed, exploring the various elements, tricks, and artifices used to captivate audiences.

As for the stories themselves, “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” follows a wealthy man who discovers a handwritten notebook that alters the course of his life. The other three stories in the collection, “The Swan,” “The Rat Catcher,” and “Poison,” delve into darker themes, addressing bullying, the loss of humanity, and the dangers of venom. Through all four films, Dahl’s original text is faithfully presented, with characters reading the stories virtually verbatim.

Despite the recent controversy surrounding Dahl’s views and the question of his suitability for children’s literature, Anderson’s adaptations provide an opportunity to appreciate Dahl’s twisted and shocking tales for adults. These films resist moral clarity and instead offer unsettling surprises, reminiscent of the dystopian series “Black Mirror.”

In conclusion, Wes Anderson’s theatrical adaptations of Roald Dahl’s works for Netflix bring a unique blend of storytelling and stagecraft to the screen. With their resolute analog approach, layered narratives, and distinct visual style, these films delight and engage viewers while staying true to the essence of Dahl’s dark and captivating stories.

