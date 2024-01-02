WhatsApp Takes Strict Action Against Online Scams in India

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, has made a decisive move to address the rising issue of online scams in India. In the month of November 2023, the company banned a staggering 71 lakh accounts in the country. This action comes as a response to the increasing number of scams being perpetrated through the messaging platform.

While the exact nature of these scams was not specified, it is clear that they have posed a significant threat to the security and well-being of users. As the largest messaging platform in India, with over 500 million users, WhatsApp has taken proactive measures to protect its users from falling victim to fraudulent activities.

The banning of these accounts was carried out in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021, which aim to regulate online platforms and prevent the spread of misinformation, violence, and other harmful content. WhatsApp also revealed that an additional 19,54,000 accounts were banned from November 1 to 30, even before any user reports were received.

To further address concerns raised Indian social media users, the government has introduced the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC). This committee will allow users to voice their concerns and seek resolution for issues they encounter on various social media platforms, including WhatsApp.

In addition to taking strict action against online scams, WhatsApp also has a dedicated team of professionals tasked with preventing and combating abuse on the platform. Their efforts are aimed at ensuring a safe and secure messaging experience for all users.

On another note, WhatsApp has recently announced a change in its backup policy for Android users. Previously, Android users could backup their chats for free using Google’s services. However, these backups will now count towards users’ Google Drive storage limits, requiring them to consider investing in additional storage through WhatsApp with Google One.

This move brings Android practices in line with iPhone’s iCloud storage limitations. Google One offers three main subscription plans on a monthly or annual basis, allowing users to expand their storage capacity as needed.

As WhatsApp continues to prioritize user safety and combat online scams, these latest actions showcase their commitment to creating a secure messaging environment for all.