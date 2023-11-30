New Online Safety Measures to Combat Harmful Content

The spread of harmful online content is a concerning issue that requires immediate action. Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell emphasizes the need for social media companies to be held accountable for the dissemination of offensive and dangerous material. While recent events have shocked the nation, it is essential to address the smaller, yet equally significant, acts of anti-social behavior and hatred that occur on our streets.

Online activity has become a catalyst for promoting hatred, spreading conspiracy theories, and intentionally sowing division in our society. Moreover, it glorifies acts of violence and misinformation, undermining the well-being of individuals and communities. To combat this, Minister McEntee has engaged with social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Meta to take down offensive posts.

However, it is disheartening that certain platforms have failed to uphold their own community standards. In response, the establishment of the Online Safety Commissioner aims to ensure that social media companies are held accountable for their actions or lack thereof. By working together with the Commissioner, the government, and law enforcement agencies like the Gardaí, we can create a coordinated and effective response to this issue.

Deputy Farrell believes that online platforms are perpetuating a dangerous ideology, seeking to divide Irish society further. Issues like migration and LGBTQ+ rights are often distorted to create a sense of winners and losers, leading individuals towards more extreme views and actions. Casual bigotry, racism, hate crimes, and protests are just some of the consequences arising from this narrative.

While increasing the number of Gardaí on our streets is important, it is crucial to address the root causes of this problem. The engagement of key bodies such as the Gardaí, the Department of Justice, and the recently established Coimisiún na Meán, along with social media companies, will aid in this process. It is imperative to monitor online activities, ensuring algorithms do not reinforce negative tendencies and effectively removing extreme content.

By implementing these measures, we can foster a safer online environment, encouraging respectful dialogue and mitigating the harmful effects of online content.

