UK Passes Online Safety Bill to Improve User Safety and Protect Children

The UK government has passed the Online Safety Bill, a controversial law designed to hold social media platforms more accountable for user safety. The bill, which took several years to agree upon, will require platforms to remove illegal content and take steps to protect children from harmful material. The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) has hailed the legislation as a significant step towards creating a safer online environment.

However, critics have raised concerns that the bill could give excessive power to a regulatory body and technology companies, potentially limiting online speech. The 300-page bill also includes provisions that will require pornography sites to verify the ages of users to prevent underage viewing.

While the Online Safety Bill is often seen as a measure to curb the influence of major tech companies, the government has indicated that over 20,000 small businesses will also be required to comply. The bill’s journey to becoming law began six years ago when the government committed to improving internet safety.

The legislation was inspired a simple idea proposed Prof Lorna Woods of the University of Essex and William Perrin of the Carnegie UK charitable foundation. Although they are pleased to see it pass, Prof Woods expressed concern that its complexity could lead to legal challenges from tech companies, potentially delaying its implementation.

The bill was driven the stories of individuals who have suffered harm due to content posted on social media. Online safety campaigner Ian Russell, whose daughter tragically took her own life after viewing harmful content online, believes the success of the bill will be measured its effectiveness in preventing similar incidents.

Digital rights campaigners, including the Open Rights Group, argue that the bill poses a significant threat to freedom of expression, with tech companies expected to determine what is deemed legal and censor content before it is published. Lawyer Graham Smith also believes that the legislation is fundamentally flawed and warns that it could face legal challenges in court.

Messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal have threatened to refuse compliance with the bill’s provisions that would require them to examine encrypted messages for child abuse material. Even Wikipedia has stated that it cannot fully comply with certain requirements. The bill will be enforced the communications regulator, Ofcom, who will develop codes of conduct to guide compliance with the new regulations. Failure to comply can result in substantial fines or imprisonment for executives.

The success of the Online Safety Bill is crucial not only for the safety of children and adults online but also for the UK’s reputation as a tech hub and its access to popular online services. While perfection may not be achievable, Prof Woods hopes that social media companies and other platforms become more responsive to user concerns, leading to a reduction in the presence of harmful content.

