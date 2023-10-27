New Legislation Sets Stricter Guidelines for Social Media Platforms to Protect Children Online

The passage of a new law in Parliament signifies a significant step towards holding social media platforms accountable for ensuring the safety of children online. The Online Safety Act, which recently received royal approval, introduces stricter regulations and a zero-tolerance approach to platforms that fail to prevent minors from accessing illegal and harmful content such as pornography, suicide material, and terrorism-related material.

One of the key provisions of the Online Safety Act is the requirement for social media sites and websites to implement age limits with verifiable age protections. This measure aims to give adults greater control over the content that can be accessed, while simultaneously empowering platforms to take responsibility for safeguarding younger users.

The enactment of this legislation follows extensive deliberations in the House of Commons and the House of Lords, shedding light on the perilous experiences children often encounter in digital spaces. The Online Safety Act places significant pressure on social media platforms, mandating them to swiftly adopt safety-by-design technology and efficiently remove harmful content. Failure to comply with these regulations may lead to substantial penalties of up to £18 million.

Through increased transparency, social media platforms are expected to expose the risks and dangers faced children on their sites. This includes the publication of risk assessments to help parents promptly report issues as they arise. The Home Secretary expressed alarm at the “appalling scale of child sexual abuse occurring on their platforms,” emphasizing the need for better protection, particularly for women and girls disproportionately impacted these offenses.

To further protect users, the new legislation grants internet users the ability to filter content according to their preferences. Platforms such as TikTok and Snapchat have already taken steps to meet some of the requirements implementing stronger age verification measures and permanently closing the accounts of underage users.

Overall, the Online Safety Act represents a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to prioritize the safety of children in the digital realm. By mandating stricter guidelines and encouraging transparency, this legislation endeavors to create a more secure online environment for all users.

FAQ

1. What is the purpose of the Online Safety Act?

The Online Safety Act aims to hold social media platforms accountable for ensuring the safety of children online imposing stricter regulations and a zero-tolerance approach towards harmful and illegal content.

2. What are some of the key provisions of the Online Safety Act?

The key provisions of the Act include the requirement for social media sites and websites to implement age limits with verifiable age protections, empowering adults to have greater control over the content accessed. It also mandates platforms to swiftly implement safety-by-design technology to combat and remove harmful content or face significant penalties.

3. How will the Online Safety Act promote transparency?

The legislation expects social media platforms to be more transparent about the risks and dangers faced children on their sites, including publishing risk assessments. This will enable parents to quickly report problems online as they arise.

4. How are platforms like TikTok and Snapchat complying with the new legislation?

TikTok and Snapchat have already started meeting some of the requirements of the Online Safety Act implementing stronger age verification measures and permanently closing the accounts of underage users.