New Strategies for Film Promotion on Social Media: Exploring Alternatives to Digital Promoters

Film producers in Kochi are reevaluating their approach to movie promotions on social media after uncovering financial discrepancies in their dealings with digital promoters. The promoters, who have been charging anywhere between Rs 5 lakhs and Rs 30 lakhs, promise to leverage various movie-related pages on platforms such as Instagram and Facebook to increase public awareness of their clients’ films.

In an effort to boost the visibility of a particular movie, these promoters insist on paying each page a minimum of Rs 5,000 for posting at least 10 promotional contents. While utilizing multiple pages seems like a comprehensive strategy, it appears that some producers have discovered inconsistencies in the financial aspect of these arrangements.

In light of these revelations, film producers in Kochi are now exploring alternative ways to promote their movies on social media. Rather than relying solely on digital promoters, producers have started to consider leveraging their own networks, engaging with fans directly, and partnering with social media influencers to create a buzz around their films.

The advantages of these new strategies are numerous. By tapping into their existing connections, film producers can establish more direct and cost-effective promotional campaigns. This approach allows for greater control over marketing budgets and reduces the risk of financial discrepancies associated with third-party promoters. Furthermore, collaborating with influencers, producers can reach larger and more targeted audiences, ensuring that their movie gains maximum visibility.

As the film industry continues to evolve, it is crucial for producers to adapt their promotional strategies accordingly. Embracing a more hands-on approach to social media promotions and exploring alternative avenues can provide greater transparency, control, and effectiveness for film producers in Kochi.

