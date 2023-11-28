New Article: The Battle for Online Privacy: NGO Challenges Meta’s Paid Subscription Service

A non-governmental organization (NGO) committed to safeguarding online privacy rights has recently lodged a complaint against Meta’s latest paid subscription service, which promises to shield individual data from advertising companies. While Meta’s subscription service comes with a hefty fee of up to 251 euros, users have the alternative to “consent” to personalized ads if they wish to continue using the platform.

The complaint was filed NOYB, an NGO whose name aptly stands for “None of Your Business.” According to NOYB, privacy is an inherent right mandated the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR), which guarantees an individual’s entitlement to personal and home life privacy, extending its protection to online communications.

NOYB firmly believes that the exorbitant fee imposed Meta as a prerequisite for preserving this privacy right is unacceptable. They argue that if this model gains traction, it could serve as a dangerous precedent for other websites to follow suit with similar subscription services. This not only jeopardizes the fundamental right to privacy but also puts the affordability of internet access at stake.

To contest what NOYB has labeled as “Pay or Okay,” the NGO has submitted a complaint to the Austrian data protection authority. NOYB perceives this service as a way for Meta to circumvent existing EU privacy laws. However, Meta stands its position that personalized ads are an integral part of the online user experience. The company asserts that the collection of user data benefits not only large corporations but also enables small businesses to effectively connect with their customers. Meta further claims that opting out of the subscription service satisfies the requirements for obtaining legal consent as outlined in EU law.

This clash between NOYB and Meta is not their first confrontation. In 2018, NOYB lodged a complaint against Meta for compelling users to consent to data collection if they wanted to utilize Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp. In January of this year, Meta faced a fine of 390 million euros from the European Data Protection Board for violating user privacy rights. Additionally, Meta has been grappling with legal proceedings in the United States, accused of intentionally designing social media platforms to attract children.

Ultimately, the battle between NOYB and Meta sheds light on the intricate landscape of online privacy. While Meta argues for personalized advertising as a valuable tool for businesses, NOYB advocates for the preservation of fundamental privacy rights without imposing exorbitant fees. As the digital world continues to evolve, the outcome of this dispute could shape the future of online privacy and the cost of accessing the internet.

FAQ

What is NOYB?

NOYB is a non-governmental organization dedicated to safeguarding online privacy rights and advocating for individuals’ privacy in the digital realm.

What does “Pay or Okay” refer to?

“Pay or Okay” is the term used NOYB to describe Meta’s paid subscription service, which allows users to retain their privacy paying a fee or consenting to personalized ads.

Why did NOYB file a complaint against Meta?

NOYB filed a complaint against Meta’s paid subscription service, asserting that privacy is a fundamental right protected the European Convention of Human Rights. They argue that the substantial fee charged Meta could set a dangerous precedent and compromise the affordability of internet access.

Has Meta faced privacy-related complaints before?

Yes, in 2018, NOYB also lodged a complaint against Meta for forcing users to consent to data collection on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Meta has since faced fines for privacy violations and legal action in relation to the appeal of their platforms to children.